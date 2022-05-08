San Rafael fire burning in Santa Cruz County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Homes are being evacuated and crews are working to contain a wildfire in Santa Cruz County, southwest of the Huachucas.

San Rafael Valley and homes on Canelo Pass Road and Canelo Road.

Cochise County sheriff’s deputies said the fire, called the San Rafael fire, is in the Canelo area, and gusting winds are blowing smoke east into Cochise County.

The fire has closed state Route 83.

Deputies urged residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings, as fire conditions can change rapidly.

A Red Flag warning is in effect for parts of Southeast Arizona, and residents are asked to avoid any activities that could cause a spark or a flame.

Anyone who sees a new fire is urged to call 911.

