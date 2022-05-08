VIDEO: Cars ‘drifting,’ doing donuts in Toledo intersections blocks traffic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Vehicles were spotted driving recklessly and doing donuts, a stunt known as ‘drifting,’ that blocked traffic at several Toledo intersections overnight.

The stunt driving happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Hill and Reynolds. A crowd of onlookers were nearby and recorded video on their phones that was then posted to social media.

Car does donuts around ring of fire in Toledo Viewer video shows a car doing donuts and people setting off fireworks inside a ring of fire at the intersection of Hill and Reynolds Saturday night. Police have been responding to reports of street racing throughout Toledo. Posted by 13abc on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Some people were also seen on video setting off fireworks in the intersection and igniting a ring of fire in the middle of the road.

Similar incidents were reported overnight throughout the City of Toledo, including one captured on video in the area of Sylvania and Jackman, and Monroe and Detroit.

Our team got in contact with a woman who witnessed a car doing donuts at Monroe and Detroit, seen in the video above.

“I was driving home from work on my lunch and I get off the express way, I turn down Detroit and all I see is smoke,” says witness Heather Saba. “I pull up to the light and the car just starts spinning and spinning and spinning.”

Saba says she tried to get police on the scene Saturday night.

“Last night I called the cops four or five times and I finally got through on the 5th time because it kept on going to voicemail. They said they would send someone out,” says Saba. Our reporter asked if she saw any police officers on the scene, and she said, “No, not one.”

On Monday, the Toledo Police Department issued a statement saying that officials were aware of what it called the “Slide or Hide” event on Thursday, May 5, but they did not know the location of where the street racing would be held. TPD said it was “impossible to strategically deploy officers ahead of time.”

TPD Chief George Kral said the agency is investigating the events shown in the videos as a crime. You can read his statement in full below.

“TPD is aware of the video of the event that took place at the intersection of Hill & Reynolds on Saturday night. What I saw was totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The actions depicted in the video were dangerous and illegal. They should not be condoned or explained away as people “having some fun” or “blowing off steam.” Let me be clear: what I saw on that video was a crime, and TPD is treating it as such. While our investigation is ongoing, I hope to be able to arrest and bring to justice those individuals responsible for Saturday night’s shameful spectacle.” -TPD Chief George Kral

13abc obtained a flyer for the Slide or Hide event that circulated ahead of Saturday’s illegal street racing throughout the city.

13abc obtained a flyer for a "Slide or Hide" event that circulated in Toledo ahead of illegal street racing throughout the city on Saturday night. (wtvg)

State representative Haraz N. Ghanbari posted on Facebook that he was on a ride-along with an Ohio State Highway Patrol Officer Saturday night. He says he and a trooper saw a car driving recklessly on I-75. The trooper pulled over that driver after 20-mile high-speed pursuit. Ghanbari says it turns out the people in the car were at a car meet in Toledo that resulted in the donuts and drifting seen in those videos.

Saba has two young kids and says this was her last straw with the city of Toledo. “It’s going to keep happening. Toledo is just getting worse and worse by the day,” says Saba. “I’m just ready to get my family out of here, that’s where I’m at with it.”

She says she has seen this before and expects to see it again. “There’s nothing really you can do because no matter what they’re going to do what they want to do, and they either get busted or they don’t.”

