Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Crash causes serious injuries in Tucson

A crash in Tucson shut down an intersection on Monday afternoon.
A crash in Tucson shut down an intersection on Monday afternoon.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a car crash left at least one person injured on Monday, May 9.

Authorities said the crash involved one vehicle and caused serious injuries near the intersection of West Star Pass Boulevard and South Greasewood Road.

The intersection will be temporarily closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Repair work is underway following flooding along the U.S. 60 from a water main break early...
Water main break causes ‘Indefinite’ closure of U.S. 60 near Loop 101 in Tempe
The Tucson Police Department said a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a...
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Grant, Alvernon in Tucson
The US 60 in Tempe, Arizona is closed 'indefinitely' after 8 million gallons of water flooded...
RAW VIDEO: Drone aerials of the US 60 water main break in Tempe