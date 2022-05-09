Crash causes serious injuries in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a car crash left at least one person injured on Monday, May 9.

Authorities said the crash involved one vehicle and caused serious injuries near the intersection of West Star Pass Boulevard and South Greasewood Road.

The intersection will be temporarily closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

