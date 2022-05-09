Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – High fire concerns to start the workweek

Monday, May 9th
By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures Monday won’t be quite as hot as the past few days, but gusty winds and high fire concerns return. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM for areas east of Tucson as the San Rafael Fire continues to burn. Gusty winds stick around Tuesday and Wednesday before calmer conditions move into the region.

Thursday is looking to be our only day with below-normal temperatures this week, as triple digits return to the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Sunny with highs around 90 degrees. Breezy

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the low 100s.

