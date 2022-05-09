Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

K-9 finds 250 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.
K-9 Tara sniffed out 250 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, police said.(Steele Police Department/Town of Steele)
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A K-9 in Alabama led officers to a huge marijuana bust Monday morning.

Police in Steele said K-9 Tara, who specializes in drug sniffing, alerted officers to a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. during a traffic stop on Interstate 59.

Police said approximately 250 pounds of marijuana was seized from the vehicle. Two people were arrested.

Officials did not provide additional information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B
Will legal challenges keep the Biden administration from ending Title 42?
Will legal challenges keep the Biden administration from ending Title 42?
FILE PHOTO - The total balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 is about...
Anonymous donor pays tab for college graduates in Texas