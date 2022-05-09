Advertise
Report: Suns’ Monty Williams to be named NBA Coach of the Year

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action during...
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After leading the team to the best record in franchise history, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is set to receive a major honor.

Williams will be named the NBA’s 2021-2022 Coach of the Year, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The news was also playfully hinted at by Suns star Devin Booker. A formal announcement is expected later on Monday.

Williams will become the third Suns’ head coach to win the award, following Cotton Fitzsimmons in 1989 and Mike D’Antoni in 2005. Under Williams’ leadership, the Suns posted a NBA-best 64-18 record, a year after taking the team to their third NBA Finals appearance. In his third year at the helm, Williams has a 149-78 regular season record with the team.

The Suns are currently tied at 2-2 in their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Dallas Mavericks. Game 5 tips off from Phoenix on Tuesday night.

