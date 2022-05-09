Advertise
TRAFFIC ALERT: TPD investigating serious-injury collision on Grant, Alvernon

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle on Sunday, May 8.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

