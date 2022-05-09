Advertise
Woman arrested in connection to Friday morning apartment fire in Phoenix

The mug shot for Deja Clayton.
The mug shot for Deja Clayton.(Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman accused of starting an early morning apartment fire in central Phoenix on Friday has been arrested. According to Phoenix police, 38-year-old Deja Clayton was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the apartment fire near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue that destroyed four units and several cars.

Early morning apartment fire leaves 6 homeless, destroys several cars in Phoenix

Video from the scene showed the widespread, fast-moving flames. The fire caused part of the parking shelter to collapse. Moments before the start of the fire, a neighbor’s security camera showed someone walking through a door near the apartment complex’s carport. After the person was seen walking away, the fire appears to start behind them. No injuries were reported, but six people lost their homes.

Video from the scene showed the widespread, fast-moving flames that engulfed the parking...
Video from the scene showed the widespread, fast-moving flames that engulfed the parking shelter which partly collapsed.(Arizona's Family)

Clayton faces several charges, including arson, assault, and transportation violations. Police were not able to provide any possible motive Clayton might have had for starting the fire, but say the investigation is ongoing.

