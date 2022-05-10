FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds and high fire danger through mid-week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High temperatures in the low to mid 90s return Tuesday and Wednesday with gusty afternoon winds. These wind gusts, paired with low humidity, will elevate our fire threat through mid-week. Thursday is the pick of the week with cooler-than-normal highs in the 80s and lighter wind speeds. This pleasant weather is short-lived, however, with mid 90s moving back in for Friday and triple digits arriving in full force for the weekend. Trading in the wind for the high heat!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a highs in the low 100s.

