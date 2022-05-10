Advertise
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video from fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson released

Joshua Seth King, 32, got into a shootout with police after robbing the Best Buy on East Broadway
Joshua Seth King died in a shootout with Tucson Police on Sunday, April 3, 2022
Joshua Seth King died in a shootout with Tucson Police on Sunday, April 3, 2022(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Video from a fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson last month was released on Tuesday, May 10.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released video that shows what led up to the death of 32-year-old Joshua Seth King.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

Video from a fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson last month was released on Tuesday, May 10.

It started at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, when King entered the Best Buy located at 6025 East Broadway Boulevard.

Security video from the store shows King removing security devices from several items before walking out without paying.

As King left the store, he pulled a handgun out from his waistband and held it by his side.

He then walked to the 7400 block of East Broadway and was confronted by officer Richard Valentine, a one-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department.

Valentine ordered King to drop his weapon, but King refused and Valentine shot at him.

Sgt. Armando Olivas, a 19-year veteran of the TPD, then arrived on the scene.

King then ran behind a Jiffy Lube, located at 7443 East Broadway, and fired several shots at Valentine and Olivas.

Olivas returned fire but did not hit King, who allegedly then shot at a woman and her daughter.

Officer Antonio Apodaca, an eight-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department, fatally shot...
Officer Antonio Apodaca, an eight-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department, fatally shot Joshua Seth King on Sunday, April 3, 2022.(Tucson Police Department)

Officer Antonio Apodaca, an eight-year veteran of the TPD, found King behind the CVS located at 7499 East Broadway.

Apodaca asked King to show his hands several times but he refused.

King then shot at Apodaca, who fired back and hit King. Officers detained King and rendered aid, but he died at a local hospital.

According to PRCIT, no officers or bystanders were injured.

