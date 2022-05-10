Advertise
Man accused of shooting Phoenix officer pleads ‘not guilty’

Nicholas Cowan was wheeled into his arraignment hearing on May 10, 2022.
Nicholas Cowan was wheeled into his arraignment hearing on May 10, 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer last month entered a not guilty plea during an arraignment hearing Tuesday morning.

Nicolas Cody Cowan faces multiple charges stemming from the April 14 shooting at a north Phoenix gas station. Police say it all started after a woman ran to the Marathon near Cave Creek and Beardsley Road because she was afraid of confrontation with him.

The woman said Cowan had “committed several criminal acts” and tried to commit suicide. As police arrived, Cowan entered the parking lot of the Marathon gas station. Police say an officer was walking toward him, and Cowan fired his handgun from inside his car, striking the officer. He ran off, and after three days, he was taken into custody after a standoff at a Scottsdale short-term rental. The officer hurt in the shooting, Denise Bruce-Jones, was moved to a rehab facility late last month.

While in court, Cowan appeared to be still recovering from several injuries he received during the shootout at the gas station. About two weeks ago, Cowan had been taken back into a local hospital after briefly being taken to jail. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

Cowan entered a not guilty plea. Another hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on June 10.

Ex-girlfriend worried Nicholas Cowan ‘would kill her’ before shooting Phoenix officer

