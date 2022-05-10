Man allegedly threatening to kill people injured in officer-involved shooting in Mesa

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in the hospital after a shooting involving officers on Monday night. Police say the shooting happened near the U.S. 60 and Gilbert Road around 9:30 p.m.

According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, officers were called out to a Gilbert business after a man was threatening to kill people. Officers found the man based on witnesses’ descriptions and attempted to speak to him. Encinas says some sort of argument or fight occurred and an officer then shot the man. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown, Encinas said.

Gilbert Road is closed in both directions and the Gilbert Road offramp at the U.S. 60 is closed. It is unknown what led up to the altercation. Police have not identified the man. The investigation is underway.

Just a few hours earlier, there was another officer-involved shooting, this time in Phoenix. Police said a man wouldn’t drop a rock in his hand and was about to go into a Chili’s when an officer shot him. According to Arizona’s Family’s records, this is the 23rd officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2022 and the 35th overall in the state.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.