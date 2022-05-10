UPDATE: Man killed in Sierra Vista crash identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities identified a man who was killed in a single-car crash in Sierra Vista on Tuesday, May 10.

Sierra Vista police identified the man as 45-year-old Andrew Church of Sierra Vista. Church had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officers told Sierra Vista News Network’s Mariah Montano they were called shortly before 1:45 p.m. to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Via Lantana and Kachina Trail.

When officers arrived, they found a black 1971 Mach Ford Mustang that had crashed through a wall and rolled over onto its side.

Fire and medical crews began extracting Church, the driver, from the car and discovered he was dead.

Authorities said the car was headed east on Kachina Trail when the driver lost control and hit the block wall before turning over.

Sierra Vista police are leading the investigation on the crash and autopsy results are pending.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.