Mesa 8-year-old dead after ATV accident near Bear Canyon Lake

The boy apparently took the family's ATV and later crashed.
The boy apparently took the family's ATV and later crashed.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 8-year-old boy is dead after an ATV accident near Bear Canyon Lake Sunday afternoon, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The boy and his family were visiting from Mesa when the accident occurred.

Deputies say the family was at a campsite when they noticed the boy was missing around 1 p.m. The family immediately told the camp host they couldn’t find him, and the group began searching for him. Deputies say the boy had taken the family’s ATV. While the group was searching, family members found him and the ATV down a steep embankment. The family saw the boy wasn’t breathing so they drove him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

