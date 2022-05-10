Nearly 30 Arizona residents busted in child sex crime sting

Advertise
At least 28 Arizona residents were arrested during a large-scale undercover operation targeting child sex crimes and human trafficking.(FILE)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 30 Arizona residents were arrested during a large-scale undercover operation targeting child sex crimes and human trafficking.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the sting lasted several days last month and was called “Operation April’s Fools.”

The PPD said it worked with the police departments from Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Glendale and Surprise along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, FBI, Homeland Security and Arizona Attorney Generals Office.

“Throughout the operational period, undercover detectives placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts,” the PPD said in a release. “The suspects allegedly solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were subsequently arrested.”

The following suspects were arrested.

ARIZONA DPS

  • Franklin Meza, 33, child sex trafficking, money laundering, attempted sex conduct with a minor, luring minor for sexual exploitation

CHANDER PD

  • Robert Armendariz, 52, attempted sex conduct with a minor, luring minor for sexual exploitation
  • Moses Angel Compian, 28, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and furnishing harmful items to a minor
  • Sergio Moran, 42, luring minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sex conduct with a minor
  • Hessie Stewart, 28, pandering, attempted control of an illegal enterprise and attempted sex conduct with a minor
  • Daniel Dorame Valenzuela, 34, child sex trafficking, aggravated luring minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sex conduct with a minor, and furnishing harmful items to a minor
  • Ernest Villa, 41, luring minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sex conduct with a minor

MESA PD

  • James Ervin Fulton, 56, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and money laundering
  • Lional Jim, 33, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and money laundering
  • Alexis Blue Juan, 30, luring minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sex conduct with a minor
  • Joseph Michael Robinson, 33, child sex trafficking, luring minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sex conduct with a minor
  • Jonathan D. Rogers, 34, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and money laundering

PHOENIX PD

  • Angel Emilio Bowen, 23, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and money laundering
  • Bryan Gutierrez, 38, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and money laundering
  • Joseph LaLicata, 28, child sex trafficking and money laundering
  • Jan Michalecko, 66, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and money laundering
  • Ermino Camilo-Sanchez, 27, child sex trafficking and money laundering

SCOTTSDALE PD

  • Robert Avril, 30, aggravated luring minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sex conduct with a minor
  • Trevor Kim Bartschi, 32, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor, luring minor for sexual exploitation and attempted money laundering
  • Kevin Bock, 56, luring minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sex conduct with a minor
  • Aram Cheesebrow, 44, aggravated luring minor for sexual exploitation, failure to register as a sex offender, resisting arrest
  • Jesus DeLeon, 30, luring minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sex conduct with a minor
  • Ian Douglas, 35, luring minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sex conduct with a minor
  • Jesse Macias, 38, child sex trafficking, aggravated luring minor for sexual exploitation, attempted sex conduct with a minor,
  • Jose Orozco, 21, attempted sex conduct with a minor, aggravated luring minor for sexual exploitation
  • Sebastian Valencio, 37, aggravated luring minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sex conduct with a minor

SURPRISE PD

  • Carl Gibson, 60, child sex trafficking, luring minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sex conduct with a minor
  • Willie Guadron, 30, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor, money laundering, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Christopher Rodriguez, 49, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor and money laundering

