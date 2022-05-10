Advertise
One killed in Sierra Vista crash

Sierra Vista police are investigating a fatal crash.
Sierra Vista police are investigating a fatal crash.(Mariah Montano/SVNN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after, authorities said, the car they were driving crashed through a wall in Sierra Vista on Tuesday, May 10.

Serra Vista police told Sierra Vista News Network’s Mariah Montano they were called shortly before 1:45 p.m. to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Via Lantana and Kachina Trail.

When officers arrived, they found a black 1971 Mach Ford Mustang that had crashed through a wall and rolled over onto its side.

Fire and medical crews began extracting the driver from the car, and discovered the driver was dead.

Authorities said the car was headed east on Kachina Trail when the driver lost control and hit the block wall before turning over.

Sierra Vista police are leading the investigation on the crash.

