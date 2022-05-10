Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle at Santa Rita Park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after he was hit by a vehicle at Santa Rita Park in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said 28-year-old Evander Aaron Nelson was hit near the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Fourth Avenue late Wednesday, May 4.

According to the TPD, Nelson was standing in the road when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Nelson stayed at the scene and was not impaired, according to the TPD.

This was the 19th fatal pedestrian accident investigated by the TPD this year. By the same time last year, the TPD had investigated only 10.

