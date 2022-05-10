Person stung multiple times by bees near Oracle Road, Rancho Vistoso Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was stung multiple times by bees at a gas station at Oracle Road and Rancho Vistoso Boulevard on Tuesday, May 10.

According to the Golder Ranch Fire District, the Speedway at 12885 N. Oracle Road was closed out of an abundance of caution.

There was no word on the condition of the person who was stung.

