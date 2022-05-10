Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Person stung multiple times by bees near Oracle Road, Rancho Vistoso Boulevard

The Speedway gas station at Oracle Road and Rancho Vistoso Boulevard was closed because of a...
The Speedway gas station at Oracle Road and Rancho Vistoso Boulevard was closed because of a bee swarm on Tuesday, May 10. One person was stung multiple times.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was stung multiple times by bees at a gas station at Oracle Road and Rancho Vistoso Boulevard on Tuesday, May 10.

According to the Golder Ranch Fire District, the Speedway at 12885 N. Oracle Road was closed out of an abundance of caution.

There was no word on the condition of the person who was stung.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Wildlife officials warn residents about “rescuing” baby wildlife
Wildlife officials warn residents about "rescuing" baby wildlife
Have you considered adopting a child?
38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
Six-month-old boy Hartford has had allergic reactions to many types of formula, so his mother...
Mother turns to social media as baby formula shortage grows