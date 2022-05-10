Advertise
Starbucks introduces new chocolate-flavored coffee

Starbucks is selling a new chocolate-flavored cold brew.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - If you like chocolate, Starbucks has a new drink for you.

Starbucks added a new chocolate cold brew to its menu on Tuesday.

The drink is topped with a light chocolate-cream foam and is sweetened with vanilla syrup.

Cold beverages, like iced coffees and Frappuccinos, have been extremely successful for Starbucks.

Interim CEO Howard Schultz said in last week’s earnings call that they account for “almost 80% of the business.”

Starbucks said its new chocolatey drink is meant to convey a “nostalgic” feeling of summer but will be available all year long.

