Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving officers at Phoenix Chili’s

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital after the shooting with unknown injuries
Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital after the shooting with unknown injuries(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting involving officers left a suspect hospitalized on Monday evening. The shooting happened inside a Chili’s Grill & Bar near Seventh Street and Bell Road just before 5 p.m.

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital after the shooting with unknown injuries. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene. Crime scene tape surrounded the Chili’s and several police cars were seen near the entrance of the restaurant. Employees and customers were seen gathered in groups on the side of the restaurant. It is unknown what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
Bullet holes were seen on the back passenger door and on the baby's car seat.
Glendale road rage shooting leaves child hurt after bullet goes through car seat
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, was severely damaged in a fatal explosion. The death toll...
Death toll from explosion at Havana hotel rises to 40
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Sheriff: Escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer captured after police chase