Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tempe-based Carvana to lay off 2,500 people

Carvana File Photo
Carvana File Photo((Photo: Business Wire via AP))
By Peter Valencia
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Popular car-buying service and Tempe-based business Carvana is announcing mass layoffs as the company plans to downsize, according to multiple reports.

Carvana made the announcement in a filing with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The company said it plans to let go of 2,500 people, or about 12% of its workforce, as they look to “better align staffing and expense levels with sales volumes.” Most of those jobs are in Ohio and “a few logistic hubs,” the notice said.

Arizona’s Family received the following statement from a Carvana spokesperson, which read in part: “While Carvana is still growing, our growth is slower than what we originally prepared for in 2022, and we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of certain operations teams to better align with the current needs of the business.”

The company also said they were working to provide assistance, resources, and additional support to those laid off. According to Automotive News, executives will not get paid for the rest of the year “to help contribute to the severance pay for departing team members.”

As of Tuesday morning, the company has dozens of positions open at its Tempe location.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged with racketeering
At least 28 Arizona residents were arrested during a large-scale undercover operation targeting...
Nearly 30 Arizona residents busted in child sex crime sting
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines