WATCH: Three suspects arrested following wild chase in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three suspects were arrested and a deputy was injured in a wild car chase in Pinal County on Monday, May 9.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said it started around 11:30 a.m. when a person called and said he was being followed by armed suspects who were wearing ski masks.

When deputies arrived at the Burger King at Hunt Highway and Gary Road, the suspect vehicle took off and hit one of the deputies. The PCSO said the deputy suffered minor injuries to his leg.

The suspect vehicle then drove on the wrong side of the road and down dirt roads, according to PCSO.

The PCSO said a deputy was able to force the vehicle off the road, disabling it in an irrigation canal near Magman Road and Hunt Highway.

All three people inside the vehicle were taken into custody.

The PCSO said deputies found two firearms and around 350 fentanyl pills in the vehicle. The driver, Oscar Campoy, allegedly had another 37 pills on him.

Campoy, 26 of Phoenix, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, criminal damage, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, hit-and-run driving, unlawful flight and weapons misconduct.

Mary Jane Valencia, of Laveen, was also arrested. The 21-year-old is facing charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sergio Cortez, of Phoenix, was the third person in the vehicle The 38-year-old Cortez is facing charges of weapons misconduct, probation violation, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries to the public,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “These suspects acted recklessly and without regard for the lives of others. commend my deputies for their selflessness and quick thinking.”

