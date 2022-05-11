Advertise
Arizona awards highly sought social equity pot licenses

The leaf of a marijuana plant.
The leaf of a marijuana plant.(pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona’s public health agency has awarded more than two dozen social equity dispensary licenses under the state’s voter-approved law legalizing recreational marijuana. Don Herrington, Arizona Department of Health Services interim director, announced in a blog post Tuesday that all 26 licenses were issued in a drawing that was live-streamed.

More than 1,500 applications had been submitted. The licenses are potentially worth millions of dollars. They were established under a 2020 ballot measure’s provision that ensured there would be licenses for “people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”

Marijuana license applicants argue system benefits big business

In February, a judge dismissed a lawsuit saying the rules for assigning the licenses lacked provisions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

