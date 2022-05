TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews are working to contain a bear grass fire east of Arivaca.

According to the Arivaca Fire Department, the fire is between five and 10 acres on the Nogales Ranger District.

An air tanker and helicopter are helping fire crews contain the fire.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

