Deadly rabbit disease appears in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County officials have gotten reports of a Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Benson area on Wednesday, May 11.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the state of Arizona has begun collecting data on the locations and approximate numbers of affected rabbits.

Anyone who finds a dead rabbit on their property is asked to call deputies for documentation by a USDA Wildlife Specialist.

If you have a domestic rabbit, you can keep it safe by cleaning your feet any any other animal’s feet before entering your home.

The disease does not affect humans or other animals, but is unique to both domestic and wild rabbits.

