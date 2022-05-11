Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Elderly man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say

A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing an older man outside...
A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing an older man outside a Walmart, who swung his cane to defend himself.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after they say a group of teenagers shot and killed a man behind a Walmart on Monday night.

A witness told police that four girls and two boys were harassing an older man, who swung his cane at the teens to defend himself.

The group began to leave, but police say one of the boys turned around and shot the man in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

None of the suspects have been caught. Police don’t know their motive, as the man was not robbed.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply
Smoke and flames are seen Monday in San Miguel County, New Mexico. The largest wildfire burning...
New Mexico wildfire advances in Rocky Mountains foothills
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found with note, tied to fire hydrant ready for adoption soon