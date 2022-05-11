Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more gusty afternoon

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tracking gusty afternoon winds for one more day. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Wednesday from 10 AM to 7 PM for areas east of Tucson as well as mountains above 5500 feet. Lighter winds expected Thursday through the weekend.

Temperature-wise, highs on Wednesday will be very similar to the past few days. Thursday will bring us our only day in the 80s before a ridge builds over the region and the high heat returns. Triple digits this weekend into early next week!

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with lows around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 102 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds and high fire danger through mid-week
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022
Residents in San Rafael fire zone return home
Residents in San Rafael fire zone return home
Volatile conditions are threatening to fuel massive infernos in New Mexico. (KOAT, GILBERT...
New Mexico wildfire costs top $65M; blaze moves closer to Taos