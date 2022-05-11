FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more gusty afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tracking gusty afternoon winds for one more day. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Wednesday from 10 AM to 7 PM for areas east of Tucson as well as mountains above 5500 feet. Lighter winds expected Thursday through the weekend.

Temperature-wise, highs on Wednesday will be very similar to the past few days. Thursday will bring us our only day in the 80s before a ridge builds over the region and the high heat returns. Triple digits this weekend into early next week!

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with lows around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 102 degrees.

