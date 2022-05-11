Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man who allegedly strangled woman on Phoenix city bus was released from custody 3 days earlier

Joshua Bagley, left, is accused of strangling Diane Craig, right, to death in broad daylight on...
Joshua Bagley, left, is accused of strangling Diane Craig, right, to death in broad daylight on Friday on a Phoenix city bus.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Craig Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court paperwork reveals more about the man accused of strangling a woman on a Phoenix city bus last week. Joshua Bagley, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and now faces a first-degree murder charge.

Last Friday, a Valley Metro bus driver found a woman, later identified as 41-year-old Diane Crag, in the back of the bus not breathing near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. She had straps of a bag twisted around her neck, police said. She was taken to a hospital but died later that night from “internal decapitation,” court paperwork said. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral arrangements.

Investigators say that Bagley and Craig got onto the bus together and sat near each other in the back. It’s unclear if Bagley and Craig knew each other. They were the only passengers on board. The driver said he heard a noise from the back of the bus at one point but didn’t think anything of it. Video surveillance footage on the bus showed Bagley strangling Craig with bag straps that he twisted repeatedly, investigators said, and pushing Craig to the floor.

Police said after strangling Craig, Bagley is seen on video stealing from her. The bus driver noticed Bagley had moved to the front of the bus near a stop at 19th and Southern avenues. When the driver stopped the bus at a QuikTrip station for a bathroom break, he said he locked the bus doors. When he returned, he told police he saw Bagley standing outside the gas station before walking away.

Police spent days looking for him. Eventually, Bagley was found at 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on Tuesday after a 911 call about a suspicious person.

Bagley was known to law enforcement. He had been arrested twice within the last two months. The first time was on April 1 when Mesa Police arrested him on a warrant out of Mohave County. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County declined to extradite him and therefore they released him from jail. Mohave County denies this claim.

Bagley’s second arrest came exactly one month later when Goodyear Police arrested him on charges of DUI and possession of a stolen car. He was released two days later on May 3 at 11:39 a.m. Seven hours later, Mohave County reissued the warrant for his arrest. Investigators said he strangled Craig three days later.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

Clarence Dixon was executed on Wednesday morning for the 1978 murder of ASU student, Deana...
Clarence Dixon executed for 1978 murder of ASU student Deana Bowdoin
Sheriff’s department searches for robbery suspect
The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
Clarence Dixon executed for 1978 murder
Clarence Dixon executed