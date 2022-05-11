Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Naranja Drive closed between La Cañada Drive, First Avenue because of water main break

A broken water line resulted in pavement damage on Naranja Drive, east of La Cañada Drive on...
A broken water main resulted in pavement damage on Naranja Drive, east of La Cañada Drive on Wednesday, May 11.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Naranja Drive is closed between La Cañada Drive and First Avenue because of a water main break.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen. The town of Oro Valley said water utility staff is working to repair the break.

No additional details were immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this stoy will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

Sierra Vista police are investigating a fatal crash.
One killed in Sierra Vista crash
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle at Santa Rita Park in Tucson
A crash in Tucson shut down an intersection on Monday afternoon.
Crash causes serious injuries in Tucson