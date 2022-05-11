Naranja Drive closed between La Cañada Drive, First Avenue because of water main break

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Naranja Drive is closed between La Cañada Drive and First Avenue because of a water main break.

ROAD CLOSURE - Both east and west lanes of Naranja Dr. are closed near Desert Whisper Way due to a water line break. Please use alternate routes. There is currently no estimated time of reopening. Thank you, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/E4fN4bYtG2 — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) May 11, 2022

Drivers should find an alternate route.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen. The town of Oro Valley said water utility staff is working to repair the break.

No additional details were immediately available.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this stoy will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.