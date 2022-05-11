Naranja Drive closed between La Cañada Drive, First Avenue because of water main break
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Naranja Drive is closed between La Cañada Drive and First Avenue because of a water main break.
Drivers should find an alternate route.
There is no estimated time for the road to reopen. The town of Oro Valley said water utility staff is working to repair the break.
No additional details were immediately available.
KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this stoy will be updated as information becomes available.
