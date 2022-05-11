Police investigate homicide on Prince Road near Stone Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have closed a portion of Prince Road near Prince Elementary School while they investigate a homicide with one adult victim.

Police said the incident, which was reported to police as a shooting, happened in the 100 block of East Prince Road early Wednesday morning, May 11.

Prince Road is closed from the 200 block of East Prince Road, west of North Fontana Avenue, to North Stone Avenue.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but no suspect is in custody.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to the Amphitheater School District for information about how this investigation is affecting the campuses of the elementary school and the adjacent Amphi Middle School. We will update this story as information becomes available.

