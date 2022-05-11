Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police investigate homicide on Prince Road near Stone Avenue

Tucson police investigate a homicide in the 100 block of East Prince Road in Tucson on...
Tucson police investigate a homicide in the 100 block of East Prince Road in Tucson on Wednesday, May 11.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have closed a portion of Prince Road near Prince Elementary School while they investigate a homicide with one adult victim.

Police said the incident, which was reported to police as a shooting, happened in the 100 block of East Prince Road early Wednesday morning, May 11.

Prince Road is closed from the 200 block of East Prince Road, west of North Fontana Avenue, to North Stone Avenue.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but no suspect is in custody.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to the Amphitheater School District for information about how this investigation is affecting the campuses of the elementary school and the adjacent Amphi Middle School. We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply
Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high.
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
A broken water main resulted in pavement damage on Naranja Drive, east of La Cañada Drive on...
Naranja Drive closed between La Cañada Drive, First Avenue because of water main break
President Joe Biden speaks on security assistance to Ukraine during a visit to the Lockheed...
Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war