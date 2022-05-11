Tucson landlord keeps rent low, helps seniors stay housed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The affordable housing crisis is pushing seniors into homelessness; some for the very first time. According to the Center for Elder Independence, half of homeless adults are over the age of 50, compared to 11% nearly 30 years ago.

One local landlord is trying to be part of the solution and encourages other property owners to do the same.

“When you have people and you are indifferent to their human suffering, then you can make a lot of money,” said Stephanie Zill.

Zill rents out one-bedroom apartments for $400 to $450 a month. It’s practically unheard of these days.

“I bought the Kliendale property, I have a duplex near the botanical gardens and I have a single-family rental as well,” she said. “My mission really has always been to provide affordable housing. Mainly, I was thinking about my friends and I [wouldn’t want to] see them ending up pushing shopping carts, which happens in this unbelievably competitive society we’ve built for ourselves.”

Zill says she has raised rent about $20 over the past five years, and she only increases the price after a tenant leaves.

“My tenants are on social security,” she said. “They receive between $750; which is the bottom of the line for social security, maybe to $1,100 a month.”

Tucson City Council Member, Steve Kozachik, says affordable housing and homelessness are the top concerns brought to his Ward 6 Office.

“The fastest growing demographic of homelessness that we are seeing right now are seniors,” he said. “That is a direct function of housing affordability.”

Tucson recently passed an ordinance preventing landlords from discriminating based on a person’s source of income, including Section 8 housing and HUD-VASH.

“Landlords have a legitimate right to realize a legitimate return on their investment,” said Kozachik. “That’s not 40% or 50% for a new rug and coat of paint.”

However, Zill says landlords can still require potential tenants to show they make at least two and a half times the rent, which disqualifies most people on a fixed income.

“When you buy and rent low-income property, you are your brother’s keeper,” said Zill. “You have an opportunity to make the world a better place ... at a very minimal cost to yourself.”

Tucson’s new ordinance for landlords and property management companies has not taken effect yet. Kozachik says the city is waiting for the state legislative session to adjourn because state lawmakers sometimes pass bills that pre-empt city code.

Kozachik says rent control will need to be passed at the state level. He says it’s really the landlords who can help address the growing homelessness in our community.

“There is nothing in the law where you have to jack the rents up,” he said. “You can set rent wherever you want. People are choosing to create homelessness in our senior population.”

