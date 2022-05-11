Advertise
Tucson residents indicted on federal drug distribution charges

(Public Domain Pictures)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four Tucson residents were indicted recently by a federal grand jury after they allegedly distributed fentanyl in January.

Bryan Israel Moreno-Aguilar, 23; Alfredo Daniel Mireles, 29; Glen Adam Romero Jr., 40, and Ana Lizeth Romero, 39, each face one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. All suspects are from Tucson.

Authorities say the four worked together to distribute fake M30 pills containing fentanyl. The group allegedly used Mireles’ and the Romeros’ homes and the Romeros’ car to store the pills.

In October, police stopped a car leaving Mireles’ home, searched it and reportedly found with 8,000 fake M30 pills.

The Romeros were reportedly seen counting the pills and giving them to someone at a Tucson business in December. Authorities later stopped the person who allegedly took the pills and found them with 100 pills.

The FBI’s Tucson office and the Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam D. Rossi and Brandon M. Bolling are prosecuting the case.

If convicted, the four could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $5 million fine or both.

