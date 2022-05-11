Advertise
US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

FILE - A makeshift memorial for the dozens of Indigenous children who died more than a century...
FILE - A makeshift memorial for the dozens of Indigenous children who died more than a century ago while attending a boarding school that was once located nearby is displayed under a tree at a public park in Albuquerque, N.M., on July 1, 2021.(Susan Montoya Bryan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions so far. But officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues.

The Interior Department report released Wednesday expands to more than 400 the number of schools that were known to have operated across the U.S. for 150 years, starting in the early 19th century. It identified more than 500 deaths in records for about 20 of them. The agency says a second volume of the report will cover burial sites and the impacts of the boarding schools on Indigenous communities.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an initiative last June to investigate the troubled legacy of the schools. Indigenous children were taken from their communities for decades and forced into schools that sought to strip them of their language and culture.

Churches also led some of the schools, backed by U.S. laws and policies. Later this week, a congressional subcommittee will hear testimony on a bill to establish a truth and healing commission.

To read the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report as published by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, click here.

