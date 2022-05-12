Authorities looking for four armed robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for four suspects in an armed robbery that happened in Pima County last month.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the four robbed the AM/PM located at 2891 W. Valencia Road early in the morning on April 18.

One of the suspects had a black handgun while another had a knife.

“Three of the suspects went behind the counter and held the clerk at gun/knifepoint demanding money and the clerk’s wallet and phone,” the PCSD said in a release. “All four suspects fled and were last seen running southbound on Valencia Road.”

The PCSD released the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect No. 1: A man, possibly in his 20s, Male, with a large build. He had a knife and was wearing a black beanie, medical mask, gray sweater and black pants.

Suspect No. 2: A man, possibly in his 20s, with a thin build. He had a black handgun and was wearing a brown ski mask, black and white sweater, black shorts and white and red shoes.

Suspect No. 3: A woman, possibly in her 20s, with a thin build and short stature. She was wearing a red bandana, black hoodie, black leggings and black and white converse.

Suspect No. 4: A man, possibly in his 20s, with an average build and short stature. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can also go to www.88CRIME.org .

