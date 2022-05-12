Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

COVID cases increase but health officials say no need to panic, be mindful

By Allie Potter
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is starting to look more and more like pre-COVID-19 times.

Mask mandates have been lifted and events are starting to look “normal” again.

But health officials warn, COVID cases are on the rise and now is the time to be mindful of what we all should do to avoid another pandemic.

“It is still here. It is still present in the community. We need to have an awareness of it. Hopefully, we will not see the numbers we have seen over the last two years. It is not gone, and we really need to be mindful of that,” said Pima County Health Department Deputy Director Paula Mandel.

Last week, there were 3,911 new cases and 238 deaths. This week, the number of deaths was down to 41 but the COVID cases were up to 5,490.

Mendel said there could be more.

“Knowing that there is still COVID in the community and how much there is, we do not have an accurate number,” she said.

Mandel said there is a reason for that.

“Many people have been testing at home with COVID kits,” she said. “But many of them are not reporting their test results.”

Tests are not as readily available as they once were.

“Some partners who were receiving assistance may not be getting the supplies that they were previously,” Mandel said. “COVID has not gone away but some of the funding has.”

But Mandel said the PCHD is stepping up to help.

“We are still doing outreach events, providing test kits to the community.”

For a list of outreach events, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate a homicide in the 100 block of East Prince Road in Tucson on...
Police investigate homicide on Prince Road near Stone Avenue
Sierra Vista police are investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Man killed in Sierra Vista crash identified
Joshua Olser, 3, was reunited with his parents after going missing on Mount Lemmon on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Young child found safe after going missing on Mount Lemmon
The shooting happened in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica late on Wednesday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect in shooting near Houghton, Escalante roads
Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Arizona executes Clarence Dixon, the 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Latest News

Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
Expert weighs in on nation’s record 107,000 overdose deaths
Expert weighs in on nation’s record 107,000 fatal drug overdoses
The White House is warning the U.S. could see 100 million new COVID-19 cases this fall and...
Health Minute: White House warns of COVID surge for fall, winter
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster