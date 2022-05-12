FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Lighter winds and slightly cooler temperatures Thursday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a stretch of gusty days, much lighter winds take us through the rest of the week. As long as Tucson’s temperatures stay below 90°, today is looking to be the first day of cooler-than-normal highs so far this month!

The 80s won’t last, however. Highs warm into the mid 90s Friday and the triple digits this weekend. Though winds will be lighter the next several days, the air will be very dry as dew points drop into the single digits. Stay hydrated!

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 101 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.