Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees to be held in Queen Creek

President Biden says the U.S. will respond quickly to any further aggression Russia takes on...
President Biden says the U.S. will respond quickly to any further aggression Russia takes on Ukraine.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A global nonprofit is hosting an event to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees is set for later this week.

The Benefit Ukraine event will be held at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek on Saturday, May 14. All proceeds from the event will be donated to refugees. It’s being held by the nonprofit REACH Humanity.

The event will have carnival rides, a raffle for a Toyota, a silent and live auction, live performances, food trucks and more, according to organizers. Entrance costs $10 per child and $5 per adult. Wristbands for unlimited rides cost $20.

Over the past eight weeks, REACH Humanity’s website said, the nonprofit has been able to meet the immediate needs of refugees crossing the border into Poland.

For more information about Benefit: Ukraine, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate a homicide in the 100 block of East Prince Road in Tucson on...
Police investigate homicide on Prince Road near Stone Avenue
Sierra Vista police are investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Man killed in Sierra Vista crash identified
Joshua Olser, 3, was reunited with his parents after going missing on Mount Lemmon on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Young child found safe after going missing on Mount Lemmon
The shooting happened in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica late on Wednesday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect in shooting near Houghton, Escalante roads
Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Arizona executes Clarence Dixon, the 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance
Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12.
Two pedestrians hit at Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service