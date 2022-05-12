Fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees to be held in Queen Creek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A global nonprofit is hosting an event to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees is set for later this week.

The Benefit Ukraine event will be held at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek on Saturday, May 14. All proceeds from the event will be donated to refugees. It’s being held by the nonprofit REACH Humanity.

The event will have carnival rides, a raffle for a Toyota, a silent and live auction, live performances, food trucks and more, according to organizers. Entrance costs $10 per child and $5 per adult. Wristbands for unlimited rides cost $20.

Over the past eight weeks, REACH Humanity’s website said, the nonprofit has been able to meet the immediate needs of refugees crossing the border into Poland.

For more information about Benefit: Ukraine, click here .

