Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

January trial date set for ex-NY lieutenant governor in corruption case

FILE - Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin leaves a hearing in federal court on Monday,...
FILE - Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin leaves a hearing in federal court on Monday, April 18, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A January trial date was set Thursday for former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin to face charges that he traded his clout as a state senator for campaign contributions.

The Jan. 23 date was set by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan during an otherwise routine pretrial hearing.

Benjamin’s lawyer, Barry Berke, told Oetken he thinks there will be no trial because he will prove prosecutors overreached by charging Benjamin last month.

The arrest spoiled the Democrat’s plans to join New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, another Democrat, in her campaign for governor. Benjamin resigned as lieutenant governor after pleading not guilty on the day of his arrest.

“We believe it’s the most aggressive political corruption case ever pursued in any court,” Berke said.

Berke said the prosecution’s claims were “not a crime.” The government alleges Benjamin obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

The lawyer said earlier court cases have shown that what occurred between Benjamin and the real estate developer was common practice and for centuries has not been illegal.

“We have not found a single case that has ever been brought that is remotely close to this case,” he said.

“It is absolutely not a crime,” Berke added. “The indictment should and will be dismissed.”

Responding to the argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Abramowicz said prosecutors were well aware of court cases Berke cited as proof that the indictment should be dismissed.

“We don’t believe there are any grounds for dismissal of the indictment,” he said.

Benjamin did not comment as he left the courthouse.

In September, Hochul chose Benjamin, then a state lawmaker, to serve as second-in-command when she became governor after Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations he sexually harassed 11 women, which he denied.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate a homicide in the 100 block of East Prince Road in Tucson on...
Police investigate homicide on Prince Road near Stone Avenue
Joshua Olser, 3, was reunited with his parents after going missing on Mount Lemmon on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Young child found safe after going missing on Mount Lemmon
Sierra Vista police are investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Man killed in Sierra Vista crash identified
Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Arizona executes Clarence Dixon, the 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years
Joshua Seth King died in a shootout with Tucson Police on Sunday, April 3, 2022
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video from fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson released

Latest News

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Parker Clark is accused of hitting a teenager with his car and dumping his body in a ravine,...
Police: Man hit teen with truck, attempted to leave him in ravine
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is shown in this file photo.
Rivian issues first-ever recall over front airbag sensor issue
No people were injured in the fire in the 1000 block of West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday,...
Several dogs die in fire at Tucson mobile home