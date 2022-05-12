Advertise
KOLD News 13 podcast wins regional Murrow Award

Disappeared In The Desert
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13′s podcast “Disappeared in the Desert,” has received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

“Disappeared in the Desert” won best podcast of the Small Market Division of Region 3.

The podcast centers around the disappearances and murders of two Tucson girls, 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales, and the subsequent arrest and legal proceedings against the suspect Christopher Clements.

Clements’ trials in both girls’ cases are set for later this year.

“Disappeared in the Desert” was written by Colleen Menadier, narrated by Shaley Sanders and Bud Foster and edited by Jesse Zoller.

The podcast is available on Apple, SoundCloud and Spotify, or you can click here to listen:

KOLD News Presents "Disappeared In The Desert"

