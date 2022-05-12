Several dogs die in fire at Tucson mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several dogs died in a fire in a mobile home near West Prince Road and North Fairview Avenue on Thursday, May 12.

Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished the fire in the 1000 block of West Prince Road and several small dogs were found dead inside the home.

No firefighters or residents were injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

