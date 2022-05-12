Advertise
Several dogs die in fire at Tucson mobile home

No people were injured in the fire in the 1000 block of West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, May 12.
No people were injured in the fire in the 1000 block of West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, May 12.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several dogs died in a fire in a mobile home near West Prince Road and North Fairview Avenue on Thursday, May 12.

Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department extinguished the fire in the 1000 block of West Prince Road and several small dogs were found dead inside the home.

No firefighters or residents were injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

