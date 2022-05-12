Advertise
Sheriff’s department searches for robbery suspect

(PCSD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

Detectives say on April 4, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at an Eastside home. The victim reported meeting a man who went by “David” on an online dating website and invited him into her home. A short time after arriving, the man took a handgun belonging to the victim and pointed it at her before leaving with the gun.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, who stands at 6′3″, has blonde hair and blue eyes and has one missing front tooth.

Deputies say the suspect also has multiple tattoos, with one across the chest/collar bone area that says “God’s Gift.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

