UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect in shooting near Houghton, Escalante roads
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say one man was arrested and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Tucson’s southeast side late on Wednesday, May 11.
Police said 20-year-old Aiden Huggins was booked into Pima County Jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault temporary substantial injury charges.
A 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The shooting happened in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica after an argument turned into a physical altercation.
