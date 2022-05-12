Advertise
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect in shooting near Houghton, Escalante roads

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica late on Wednesday, May 11.
The shooting happened in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica late on Wednesday, May 11.(Source: MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:50 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say one man was arrested and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Tucson’s southeast side late on Wednesday, May 11.

Police said 20-year-old Aiden Huggins was booked into Pima County Jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault temporary substantial injury charges.

A 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica after an argument turned into a physical altercation.

