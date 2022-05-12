Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson police raise awareness of dangers of fentanyl amid National Drug Prevention Week

Fentanyl problem rising in Tucson
By Carsyn Currier
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is working to get fentanyl and other potentially deadly drugs off the street in honor of National Drug Prevention Week.

The push comes as a disturbing new record of drug overdoses were reported in America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 107,000 people died of drug overdoses last year. That is one overdose every five minutes.

TPD Captain John Leavitt said just last year 8 million fentanyl pills were seized nationwide and more than 1 million of those pills were in Tucson. Because of the availability of drugs in Tucson, Leavitt said drugs are cheaper and that’s leading to more people using them and getting addicted.

“The best approach is for people to not start using in the first place,” said Leavitt. “There’s no safe way to use fentanyl.”

TPD said what makes fentanyl so dangerous is the irregular manufacture of the drug. Leavitt said it’s strong and extremely deadly. He said just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill somebody.

“The pills that most people are taking today are M30 pills. They look like an M30 oxycodone pill, but they’re not. They’re pure fentanyl. They’re not laced with fentanyl, they’re pure fentanyl and they’re laced with a binder,” Leavitt said. “If 2 milligrams of fentanyl is included in that 30-milligram pill, it’s considered a fatal dose. They’re irregularly mixed so sometimes you get 3 milligrams and sometimes you get one. You never know what you’re going to get when you take a fentanyl pill.”

TPD recorded more than 500 overdoses in Pima County last year. Around 370 of those overdoses were in Tucson. Fentanyl was the No. 1 drug associated with those overdose deaths.

Leavitt said treatment is effective and affordable in Tucson.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can find a list of resources here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate a homicide in the 100 block of East Prince Road in Tucson on...
Police investigate homicide on Prince Road near Stone Avenue
Joshua Olser, 3, was reunited with his parents after going missing on Mount Lemmon on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Young child found safe after going missing on Mount Lemmon
Sierra Vista police are investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Man killed in Sierra Vista crash identified
Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Arizona executes Clarence Dixon, the 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years
Joshua Seth King died in a shootout with Tucson Police on Sunday, April 3, 2022
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video from fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson released

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get...
Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as US nears 1M deaths