TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12.

The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

As of 11 a.m., the northbound lanes of Oracle are shut down at Grant.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

