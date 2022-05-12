Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – A 19-year-old Florida woman was arrested Thursday morning and told a deputy that getting arrested was on her bucket list, officials said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was speeding and driving recklessly in Key Largo when Sgt. Robert Dosh attempted to pull her over. Douglas did not pull over for quite some time until finally coming to a stop at a three-way intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

Dosh said that Douglas told him that getting arrested was “on her bucket list since high school.”

Douglas was taken to jail and charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigate a homicide in the 100 block of East Prince Road in Tucson on...
Police investigate homicide on Prince Road near Stone Avenue
Sierra Vista police are investigating a fatal crash.
UPDATE: Man killed in Sierra Vista crash identified
Joshua Olser, 3, was reunited with his parents after going missing on Mount Lemmon on Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Young child found safe after going missing on Mount Lemmon
The shooting happened in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica late on Wednesday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect in shooting near Houghton, Escalante roads
Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Arizona executes Clarence Dixon, the 1st prisoner in nearly 8 years

Latest News

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.
‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San...
Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service