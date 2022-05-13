Advertise
Baby Owl rescued from San Rafael fire

Firefighter Jason Schafer holds the owl he rescued from a burning pile of trees.
Firefighter Jason Schafer holds the owl he rescued from a burning pile of trees.(Coronado National Forest Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One baby owl is recovering after he was rescued from the San Rafael fire.

According to officials at the Coronado National Forest, Assistant Fire Engine Operator Jason Schafer, from the Sierra Vista Fire Department, was cleaning up debris when he saw a large clump of oak trees burning miles away.

Schafer and his partner went to the scene to assess the area when they saw a small owl head poking out from a tree.

The owl tried to fly away, but was unable to do so and fell into a pile of hot ash and debris.

Schafer then scooped up the owl and put him in a box before reporting the owl’s discovery.

Shortly afterward, the owl was taken to a nearby veterinarian.

As of Thursday evening, wildlife officials said, the owl was drinking and eating.

Though the feathers at the tips of his wings did melt in the fire, which will take time to regrow, he is expected to fully recover.

