Eastbound Sunrise Drive closed at Swan Road because of crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a crash near East Sunrise Drive and North Swan Road.

Eastbound Sunrise Drive is closed at Swan Road, causing traffic delays.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

There is no estimate on how long the closure will last.

No additional information was immediately available.

