Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Eastbound Sunrise Drive closed at Swan Road because of crash

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a crash near East Sunrise Drive and North Swan Road.

Eastbound Sunrise Drive is closed at Swan Road, causing traffic delays.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

There is no estimate on how long the closure will last.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
The shooting happened in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica late on Wednesday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect in shooting near Houghton, Escalante roads
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said these four people are suspects from an armed robbery...
Authorities looking for four armed robbery suspects
Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12.
Two pedestrians hit at Grant, Oracle in Tucson
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12.
Two pedestrians hit at Grant, Oracle in Tucson
ADOT and city engineers evaluated the overpass on Wednesday.
McClintock bridge over the US 60 in Tempe safe to reopen after small cracks found
Tucson police investigate a homicide in the 100 block of East Prince Road in Tucson on...
Police investigate homicide on Prince Road near Stone Avenue
A broken water main resulted in pavement damage on Naranja Drive, east of La Cañada Drive on...
Naranja Drive closed between La Cañada Drive, First Avenue because of water main break