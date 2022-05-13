Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.(aerogondo from Getty Images via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A school in Pennsylvania has issued an apology to parents after accidentally selling fake roses with thong underwear for Mother’s Day, according to WTRF.

At least one mom who was given the rose from her child posted a video about the gift on Facebook, saying, “Here’s the flower St. Anselm Catholic School gave out to grade schoolers for Mother’s Day.”

As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.

You can hear laughter as the woman recording the unveiling said, “Thank you, St. Anselms!”

Several news outlets report the school sent an email to parents explaining the mishap.

“It has come to our attention that the roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flower originally intended,” the apparent email read. “Instead, the item was a Valentine’s gift intended for adults.”

The school told several media outlets it is investigating what happened and will take steps to ensure a similar situation doesn’t happen in the future.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
The shooting happened in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica late on Wednesday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect in shooting near Houghton, Escalante roads
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said these four people are suspects from an armed robbery...
Authorities looking for four armed robbery suspects
Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12.
Two pedestrians hit at Grant, Oracle in Tucson
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

LIVE: Biden community remarks
President Joe Biden and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive...
Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia
FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.,...
Moon goes blood red this weekend: ‘Eclipse for the Americas’
A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a...
Moon goes red this weekend: Eclipse for Americas
Emma Maria Destiny Dominguez, 18, was found fatally shot near Prince and Stone in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teen girl in Tucson