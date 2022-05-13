FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Temperatures on the rise!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a beautiful Thursday with highs in the 80s, temperatures Friday will warm into the mid 90s by the afternoon. Triple digits return this weekend, with Tucson flirting with the record high of 104° Sunday. Highs in the upper 90s near 100° take us through the rest of the 7-day forecast. Winds remain light through this weekend, but dew points will be very low! Stay hydrated out there.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 100 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 103 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a highs a high near 100 degrees.

