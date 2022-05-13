Advertise
Man intentionally ran over, killed woman in Phoenix, police say

Andrew Vigil was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge.
Andrew Vigil was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge.
By David Baker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dashcam video from a witness was used to find a driver who intentionally ran over and killed a woman in Phoenix, according to court paperwork. It happened on Wednesday on 29th Avenue near Osborn Road around 4:45 p.m. Police say Andrew Vigil was driving a black Mercedes SUV north of 29th Avenue when he slowed down and then deliberately drove at and hit the victim, later identified as 43-year-old Melissa Ortiz, who was walking near the side of the road. She later died.

A witness had a dashcam and saw the whole thing, court records said. The witness said Vigil stopped his SUV and looked at the witness before driving off. The witness called 911 and told dispatchers that the SUV had a laundry basket in the front seat. Officers searched the area and spotted the SUV with the laundry basket at a Circle K at 35th Avenue and Osborn Road. It matched the basket in the dashcam video, police said.

Vigil, who was sitting in the SUV, was taken into custody and booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder. Police said it’s unclear if or how Vigil and Ortiz knew each other.

